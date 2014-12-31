BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at Cauchari
* Orocobre/Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at cauchari
MOSCOW Dec 31 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday that Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz had paid it $150 million for gas supplies in January.
Last week, Gazprom said it had received a $1.65 billion payment from Ukraine to cover the country's gas debts. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
April 27 Gold on Thursday edged away from two-week lows hit in the previous session on scepticism over President Trump's proposed U.S. tax reform, with markets awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and Japan. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,266.80 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT. Bullion prices edged away from a two-week low of 1,259.90 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,267.70 an ounce.