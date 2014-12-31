(Adds detail, Naftogaz comments)

MOSCOW Dec 31 Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom said on Wednesday that Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz had paid it $150 million for gas supplies in January, easing fears about possible gas flow disruptions to Europe.

Russia meets around a third of the European Union's gas demand, with about half of that piped through Ukraine.

Naftogaz said it had made pre-payments for 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas in total, including supplies it received in December not yet used up.

Last week, Gazprom said Naftogaz had used only 300 million cubic metres of Russian gas in December out of 1 bcm which Ukraine had paid for. The unused volumes will be shipped in January.

Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Ukraine in mid-June in a row over pricing and unpaid bills. It resumed deliveries this month after Ukraine made a prepayment and paid off part of its debt.

The current agreement on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine is valid until the end of the first quarter 2015.

Last week, Gazprom said it had received a $1.65 billion payment from Ukraine to cover the country's gas debts, which it had to cover before the year-end.