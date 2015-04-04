MOSCOW, April 4 Ukraine has asked for 1 billion
cubic metres of gas imports from Russia in April, trebling the
amount it received in March, Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said on Saturday.
On Thursday, Ukraine's state gas concern Naftogaz and
Russia's Gazprom signed an interim deal for cheaper
supplies of gas from Russia for the next three months, providing
a breathing space for both sides in their protracted wrangle
over pricing.
"Naftogaz has contracted 1 billion cubic metres of gas for
April," Novak said in an interview with the state-run Rossiya
television station.
This suggests that Kiev will be getting about 33 million
cubic metres of gas per day, while in March the figure stood at
around 10 million per day, Novak said in the interview for the
news show 'Vesti on Saturday' with Sergei Brilyov.
Under the agreement signed on Thursday, Kiev is to pay $248
per 1,000 cubic metres during the April-June quarter.
Novak said that Ukraine will need to buy about 11-12 billion
cubic metres during the summer to replenish its reserves and
prepare for winter when consumption substantially increases.
He also said that under the new contract, the clause
"take-or-pay" which locks Ukraine into importing specific
volumes of gas, has been retained.
"(The clause) is included in the current contract, it's
always been (part of it) and it will remain until the end of the
contract," he said.
He added that the only difference in the coming three months
is that Gazprom will not apply penalties if Kiev for some reason
imports less than agreed.
"But that does not mean it is a gift - these funds will
accrue, they simply will not be levied. But they will be taken
into account in the proceedings before the Stockholm arbitration
court. And Gazprom will bring them up."
Last year, Naftogaz filed a lawsuit in a Stockholm court
against Gazprom trying to recover billions of dollars that it
said were over payments to the Russian gas company.
Novak also said that Ukraine's imports of gas from Europe
through the so-called "reverse-flow" option to substitute for
Russian supplies raise legal concerns and may force Moscow to
take legal actions.
Under "reverse flows", European Union countries send gas
back down pipelines normally used to carry Russian supplies
through Ukraine to the West.
"This issue, in our opinion, is not that crystal clear and
lawyers are studying it," he said. "It is possible that in case
of individual contracts there will be some claims, legal claims
raised."
He added, however, that this does not apply to reverse flows
of gas which Kiev receives from Slovakia.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by
Stephen Powell)