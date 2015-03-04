Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
MOSCOW, March 4 Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said on Wednesday that Ukraine did not plan to make large pre-payments to Russia for gas supplies, Interfax news agency reported.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said earlier on Wednesday that Ukraine had paid for enough Russian gas to last until March 6. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.