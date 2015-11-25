UPDATE 1-China 2017/18 corn planting area to drop 2.5 pct - ministry
(Adds details and table)
BEIJING, May 10 Chinese farmers are expected to
sow 35.84 million hectares of corn this year, down 2.5 percent
from last year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, as
Beijing looks to boost alternative crops to reduce its corn
glut.
In its first estimate for the 2017 crop, the ministry said
China is expected to produce 213.19 million tonnes of corn, down
2.9 percent from a year ago.
The planting forecast in the monthly report on Chinese
Ag