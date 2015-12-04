UPDATE 8-Oil rebounds, as OPEC talks up cutting supply into 2018
* Kuwait, Russia discuss extending cuts (Recasts throughout, updates lead, changes bullets, changes headline, updates prices to settlement, adds quotes, adds context)
MOSCOW Dec 4 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Friday it had asked Ukraine's Naftogaz to provide a guarantee on the volumes of gas it intended to purchase from Gazprom until the end of March.
Gazprom added in a statement after the two sides had met in Berlin that Naftogaz intended to ask for a gas price discount for the first quarter of next year.
"Given the tough financial position of Naftogaz Ukraine, one should not expect pre-payment and resumption of Russian gas supplies before the end of the year," the statement cited Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)
* Kuwait, Russia discuss extending cuts (Recasts throughout, updates lead, changes bullets, changes headline, updates prices to settlement, adds quotes, adds context)
OTTAWA, May 8 Canada escalated a trade dispute with United States by making threats Washington called inappropriate in part because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under pressure to secure support in a key region ahead of the country's 2019 elections.