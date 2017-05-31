BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures
KIEV May 31 An arbitration court in Stockholm has ruled in favour of Ukrainian state gas firm Naftogaz in its long-running dispute with Russia's Gazprom over a take-or-pay gas contract, Naftogaz spokeswoman Olena Osmolovska said on Wednesday.
"The tribunal rules Naftogaz Ukraine is entitled to a market-reflective adjustment of the price formula," she said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures
* Enanta announces that abbvie receives chmp positive opinion for maviret™ (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis c in all major genotypes (gt1-6)