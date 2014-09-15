(Fixes typo in platform name)
PRIRAZLOMNAYA OIL PLATFORM, Russia, Sept 15 (Reuters) -
G azprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian state gas company
Gazprom, will stick to its production plans at its
Prirazlomnaya oil field in the Arctic despite being put under
Western sanctions, First Deputy CEO Vadim Yakovlev said.
"At the moment, we don't think that this will affect our
long-term plans," he told reporters at the platform, located
some 60 km (40 miles) away from the shore in the Pechora Sea.
The Prirazlomnaya oil field is Russia's first offshore
Arctic field - a key source for future hydrocarbon production
growth in Russia, now the world's biggest oil producing nation.
Yakovlev said Prirazlomnaya should reach plateau oil
production of 5.5 million tones (110,000 barrels per day) by
2021, after which it would produce more than 4 million tonnes a
year for around three years.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)