ST PETERSBURG, Russia, April 7 The chief executive of Gazprom Neft said the oil arm of state-controlled Gazprom has not been affected by Western sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea but is ready to move away from dollars in its contracts and to redirect oil to Asia if needed.

Alexander Dyukov told reporters that Western banks are unlikely to stop cooperating with Gazprom Neft and that Western partners do not want geopolitical tension to affect business, but said the company is prepared to step up contacts with Asian lenders and also raise money in Russia.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Steve Gutterman and David Evans)