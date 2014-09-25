MOSCOW, Sept 25 Tensions over Ukraine and
falling oil prices will erode Russia's balance of payments
surplus by the equivalent of around 4 percent of gross domestic
product a year, a Finance Ministry official said on Thursday.
"From the point of view of macroeconomics, the geopolitical
situation led first of all to a deterioration in the situation
with the capital account of the balance of payments," Maxim
Oreshkin, director of the Finance Ministry's long-term strategic
planning department, said at a news conference.
"Access to foreign financing for Russian companies and banks
was practically closed. One could estimate the effect linked to
this factor at around 2 percent of gross domestic product in
annual terms."
Russia's annual GDP is about $2 trillion.
Oreshkin said Russian exports, which register in the current
account, had suffered a similar shock of around 2 percent of GDP
in annual terms due to a slump in oil prices but that there was
"no catastrophe" in the Russian economy.
Prices for Urals crude URL-E, a major Russian export
blend, have slumped some $17 since the end of June to their
current level of $93 a barrel. A $17 fall in Urals prices costs
Russian exports $55 billion a year, Oreshkin said.
"The reaction of the economy to such a serious shock was
very mild. We have seen a certain weakening of the rouble, a
certain slowing of economic growth and inflation has slightly
accelerated," he said.
Russia's economy is expected to grow by just 0.5 percent
this year, according to official forecasts, as Western sanctions
on key sectors of the economy aggravate an existing slowdown.
The rouble is around 17 percent weaker against the dollar
so far this year, while inflation is running at close to
8 percent, well above the central bank's target of
a 5 percent rise in consumer prices.
"If we look at the global picture, look at various countries
with similar ratings to Russia, ... I think that the economic
dynamic would have developed there far worse than what we're
seeing in Russia," Oreshkin said.
Oreshkin's views are more optimistic than those of the World
Bank, which cited Ukraine-related sanctions as a major drag on
the economy in a report published earlier this week. It warned
that Russia's economy was set to stagnate in the next two years.
Although the bank has the same forecast as Russia's
government for economic growth this year, it sees growth slowing
to 0.3 percent next year and said the economy could contract if
the Ukraine crisis escalates.
