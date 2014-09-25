MOSCOW, Sept 25 Tensions over Ukraine and falling oil prices will erode Russia's balance of payments surplus by the equivalent of around 4 percent of gross domestic product a year, a Finance Ministry official said on Thursday.

"From the point of view of macroeconomics, the geopolitical situation led first of all to a deterioration in the situation with the capital account of the balance of payments," Maxim Oreshkin, director of the Finance Ministry's long-term strategic planning department, said at a news conference.

"Access to foreign financing for Russian companies and banks was practically closed. One could estimate the effect linked to this factor at around 2 percent of gross domestic product in annual terms."

Russia's annual GDP is about $2 trillion.

Oreshkin said Russian exports, which register in the current account, had suffered a similar shock of around 2 percent of GDP in annual terms due to a slump in oil prices but that there was "no catastrophe" in the Russian economy.

Prices for Urals crude URL-E, a major Russian export blend, have slumped some $17 since the end of June to their current level of $93 a barrel. A $17 fall in Urals prices costs Russian exports $55 billion a year, Oreshkin said.

"The reaction of the economy to such a serious shock was very mild. We have seen a certain weakening of the rouble, a certain slowing of economic growth and inflation has slightly accelerated," he said.

Russia's economy is expected to grow by just 0.5 percent this year, according to official forecasts, as Western sanctions on key sectors of the economy aggravate an existing slowdown.

The rouble is around 17 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year, while inflation is running at close to 8 percent, well above the central bank's target of a 5 percent rise in consumer prices.

"If we look at the global picture, look at various countries with similar ratings to Russia, ... I think that the economic dynamic would have developed there far worse than what we're seeing in Russia," Oreshkin said.

Oreshkin's views are more optimistic than those of the World Bank, which cited Ukraine-related sanctions as a major drag on the economy in a report published earlier this week. It warned that Russia's economy was set to stagnate in the next two years.

Although the bank has the same forecast as Russia's government for economic growth this year, it sees growth slowing to 0.3 percent next year and said the economy could contract if the Ukraine crisis escalates. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush/Ruth Pitchford)