MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia said on Thursday that
Ukraine's interim government is not a government of national
unity but a "government of winners" which includes extreme
nationalists, suggesting it fell far short of representing the
whole country.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said an
agreement in a Feb. 21 peace deal between now-ousted President
Viktor Yanukovich and his foes to create a national unity
government had been "consigned to oblivion".
"Instead ... a 'government of winners' which includes
representatives of the extreme nationalists is being created."