* Kiev's olive branch to regions comes under attack from
Moscow
* Gas row between Russia and Ukraine flares anew
By Maria Tsvetkova and Pavel Polityuk
MOSCOW/KIEV, July 2 Russia expressed "deep
concern" on Thursday over Ukraine's plans to decentralise power
as part of a peace deal with separatist rebels, underlining the
gulf between Moscow and Kiev as the conflict rumbles on despite
a ceasefire.
Differing interpretations of a February peace agreement
signed in Minsk, Belarus, to end the fighting in Ukraine's
eastern regions have left the conflict in limbo, with more than
6,500 people killed since it broke out in April last year.
Adding to the tensions, negotiations broke down in Vienna
this week over Russian gas supplies to Ukraine, leading to
imports being halted at the border between the two ex-Soviet
countries.
Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow of arming and supporting
pro-Russian rebels fighting government troops. Moscow denies the
charges.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday presented
a blueprint to give Ukraine's regions more powers and control
over their budgets, one of 13 points in the Minsk deal that
would allow the rebel-controlled regions a degree of
self-governance.
He said the moves would amount to a "vaccination" against
federalisation, which Kiev says would give the separatist-minded
regions too much independence and allow them to block Ukraine's
shift towards joining the European mainstream.
Moscow has said it favours much more autonomy for the
self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk,
collectively known as the Donbass, although they should remain
part of Ukraine.
Voicing Russia's concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
told reporters: "The preparation of such laws without taking
into consideration the opinions of the representatives of the
Donbass can hardly be seen as the fulfilment of the Minsk
agreements."
Poroshenko pointedly described the Ukrainian plan as an
alternative to "despotism".
"Finally, decentralisation will become another
civilisational difference from our post-Soviet neighbours," he
told reporters. "True self-government is impossible in an
authoritarian state. Despotism admits neither independence of
communities, nor freedom of its citizens."
Alexander Zakharchenko, self-appointed head of the Donetsk
region, complained he and his Luhansk counterpart Igor
Plotnitsky had not been consulted over the changes.
"Neither I, nor my colleague Plotnitsky, gave agreement to
Poroshenko's proposed conception of constitutional reform," he
told the DAN rebel news agency.
Donetsk has called a local election for Oct. 18, a week
before the rest of Ukraine, a move that would be "destructive",
Poroshenko was quoted by Interfax-Ukraine new agency as saying.
(Additional reporting by Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow, writing by
Elizabeth Piper, editing by Richard Balmforth and Mark
Trevelyan)