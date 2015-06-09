* Russia annexed Crimea last year
VIENNA, June 9 The annual report of the U.N.
nuclear watchdog has been approved by its board of governors
despite Russia's protests against it listing a nuclear site near
Crimea's Sevastopol as being in Ukraine, according to a document
seen by Reuters.
Russia, which annexed Crimea last year, wanted the site
linked to Russia, rather than Ukraine, in the International
Atomic Agency's report, triggering opposition to such a move
from other countries.
The agency first got caught in the diplomatic crossfire over
Crimea last year when Russia insisted its agreements with the
Vienna-based IAEA also cover the annexed Black Sea peninsula.
Most countries still consider Crimea part of Ukraine.
"One delegation proposed changes to the Annexes of the
report. The proposed changes did not meet the agreement of other
delegations," read a document, dated June 8, containing
concluding remarks of the meeting's Chair, seen by Reuters.
"It will not be possible to reflect divided views," the
document continued, adding that the board would approve the
annual report "on the understanding that the draft be revised to
reflect as far as possible such observations made on it."
Grigory Berdennikov, the head of the Russian delegation at
the IAEA, said the annex in question did "not correspond with
reality".
"We officially informed the IAEA secretariat that these
units in Crimea are under Russian jurisdiction and offered the
agency to apply guarantees according to our (Russian)
agreement," he said, according to a speech published by Russia's
foreign ministry.
"The Russian Federation cannot agree to any point of the
annual report," he added, saying it contradicted "objective
reality" and, from Moscow's point of view, was "legally and
politically insignificant".
A Western diplomat present at the meeting said one option to
resolve the situation could be to add another annex to the
report, stating Russia's objections without having to change the
actual report.
