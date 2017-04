Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to media in a news conference during a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Basel December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sees a real opportunity to solve the Ukraine crisis in 2015, Interfax news agency quoted him as saying on Monday.

"But it should be understood that the crisis will continue until the Ukrainians, without prompters from Brussels or Washington, agree about it among themselves," Lavrov said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)