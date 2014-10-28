(Refiles to fix typo in Arseny Yatseniuk's name)
* Russia says will recognise rebel election on Nov. 2
* Kiev says Moscow's action could ruin chances for peace
* Pro-Western parties won Ukraine's Oct. 26 national vote
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Oct 28 Ukraine on Tuesday condemned as
"destructive and provocative" Russia's stance towards elections
organised by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine next
Sunday, saying Moscow's recognition of the vote could wreck
chances of bringing peace.
The Nov. 2 vote would be being held in defiance of Ukrainian
national elections last Sunday in which pro-Western parties,
dedicated to holding the former Soviet republic together and
negotiating a settlement to the conflict, triumphed.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with
Russian media, said the pending vote being organised by the
self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics" "would
be important from the point of view of legitimising power".
"We expect the elections to be held as arranged and of
course we will recognise their results," Lavrov told Izvestia
paper and LifeNews TV.
In Kiev, a Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman said:
"Today's absolutely destructive and provocative statements by
Russian representatives, including the foreign minister, will be
interpreted by the terrorists as encouragement by Russia to hold
the illegal elections of Nov. 2.
"The Kremlin is consciously making the situation worse ...
In such an extraordinarily fragile situation, this is an
irresponsible step by Russia which can threaten the peace
process," the spokesman, Yevhen Perebynis, said in a statement.
The dispute over the rebel vote has deepened the discord in
the geo-political tussle between Russia and the West over the
future of Ukraine, going back to the overthrow by protesters of
the country's Moscow-backed president in February.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, whose own political
group was a big winner in Sunday's parliamentary election, also
weighed in against the "pseudo-elections" planned by the rebels.
They "grossly contradicted the spirit and letter" of
international agreements reached in the Belarussian capital,
Minsk, in September, he was quoted as saying on his website.
Western governments, at odds with Russia over the future of
Ukraine whose pro-Western leadership wants to move the country
westwards, have also condemned the Nov. 2 separatist ballot.
On Monday U.S. President Barack Obama expressed support for
Kiev, saying Washington would not recognise any election held in
separatist-held areas that did not conform with Ukrainian law.
The separatists, who are entrenched in strongholds in
Donetsk and Luhansk, see the vote as a way to underscore their
independence from Kiev.
Moscow supports the rebels, but it denies Ukrainian and
Western accusations that its troops have taken part in fighting
against government forces in a conflict that has killed more
than 3,700 people.
TILTING WESTWARDS
At the heart of Kiev's dispute with Moscow is the pro-Europe
direction pursued by the new leadership under Poroshenko
directed at shifting the country of 46 million people further
away from Russia's orbit.
When street protests in Kiev overthrew the Moscow-backed
leader, Victor Yanukovich, last February after he spurned a deal
that would have deepened relations with the European Union,
Moscow denounced what it termed a "fascist coup".
Russia went on to seize and annex the Crimean peninsula and
back the separatist rebellions in the Russian-speaking east
which historically are closer to Russian culture and outlook.
A further irritant in relations are supplies of gas to
Ukraine from Russia, its biggest energy provider. Moscow has
halted gas shipments to Ukraine in a row over the price and
unpaid bills, alarming the EU which gets a third of its gas
needs from Russia, half of this via pipelines through Ukraine.
With the vote count almost complete in Ukraine's election,
the People's Front of Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk held more
than 22 percent - slightly ahead of the Poroshenko bloc which
was on 21.80 percent.
With at least three other pro-Europe parties among those
which are now certain to be represented in the 450-seat
parliament, the outcome confirmed Ukraine's sharp tilt towards
Europe away from Russia after months of turmoil and war.
Poroshenko should have no difficulty in putting together a
majority of support in parliament to be able to steer through
laws aimed at reforming a corruption-ridden system based on
patronage and at bringing in reforms to make Ukraine eligible
for a future in the European mainstream.
But although he is likely also to secure support for his
peace plan from other parties, much depends on the next moves of
Russian President Vladimir Putin, the main backer of the rebels,
who can still influence events.
Russia opposes Poroshenko's plans to join the EU and is
seeking to unstitch a landmark association agreement between the
EU and Ukraine. As well as being able to exert pressure over gas
supplies, Putin could also remove trade concessions from Kiev if
it leans too sharply towards the West.
