Investors expect AT&T to hit debt market
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - AT&T is expected to tap the European bond market soon to help finance its US$85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner, according to several market participants.
MOSCOW Feb 17 The leaders of Russia, Germany and Ukraine discussed the agreement reached in Minsk on solving Ukraine's conflict during a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday night.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko discussed a ceasefire, the situation near the eastern town of Debaltseve and the role of observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Paul Tait)
OSLO, May 2 Norway's $935 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has not found suitable real estate projects in Tokyo and Singapore, despite long-standing plans to invest in the two Asian capitals, the fund's chief executive said on Tuesday.