* Moscow says could offer Ukraine discount for gas
* Says Kiev should pay for supplies to rebel-held east
(Adds quotes, details, context)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, March 3 Russia will consider offering
Ukraine a discounted price for gas but believes Kiev should pay
for supplies to eastern Ukrainian regions controlled by
Moscow-backed rebels, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on
Tuesday.
The minister's comments sent mixed signals about Moscow's
stance in gas talks between the two countries, which are
complicated by the conflict in eastern Ukraine where the
separatist rebels are fighting government forces.
His remarks on the rebel-held east may mark a change of
position in Moscow, with Kremlin-controlled gas producer Gazprom
having recently said supplies for such regions could
be exempted from the contract with Kiev.
Russia meets around a third of Europe's gas demand and about
40 percent of that transits via Ukraine.
Moscow agreed last year to provide a discount of $100 per
1,000 cubic metres of gas for Ukraine until the end of the first
quarter. Further supplies are expected to be discussed later
this month.
Novak, fresh from another round of talks in Brussels
mediated by the European Commission, said on Tuesday that Moscow
could consider another discount for Ukraine, starting from the
second quarter, through reducing an export duty on gas.
"We, obviously, will look into the possibility of providing
such a discount, depending on our budget and market
environment," he told Rossiya 24 TV channel.
"In theory, there is such a possibility... it is a matter of
separate agreements."
FORMULA
Novak added that Moscow would also take into account a
change in contract prices for gas for Ukraine which are revised
regularly according to a formula pegged to the prices of crude
oil and oil products with a lag of six to nine months.
"(Oil) prices have fallen and the period that will serve as
a basis (for pricing) saw lower prices of oil and oil products,"
he said in an interview.
Ukraine has been paying $329 per 1,000 cubic metres of
Russian gas in the first quarter.
But the minister appeared to take a less conciliatory stance
later in the day, saying that Kiev should pay for the supplies
of Russian gas to rebel-held regions of Ukraine.
"That's because it (gas) is supplied to the territory of
Ukraine. That's logical," Interfax quoted him as saying.
Gazprom started direct supplies to east Ukraine last month
at the pace of up to 12 million cubic metres per day, saying
that Kiev had halted its own deliveries there.
A spokesman for Ukrainian gas company Naftogaz told Reuters
on Tuesday: "We are paying only for gas which enters Ukraine via
already agreed points of entry."
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova, and Pavel Polityuk in
Kiev; Editing by Pravin Char)