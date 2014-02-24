MOSCOW Feb 24 Russia believes that the United
States National Security Advisor Susan Rice should urge her own
country's leadership, rather than Russia, to avoid use of force,
the news agency Interfax cited a source in the Foreign Ministry
as saying.
Rice, President Barack Obama's advisor, said on Sunday that
the possibility of Russia sending troops to Ukraine would be a
"grave mistake"..
"We have seen the expert evaluations of Susan Rice, which
are based on repeated U.S. military interventions in multiple
places around the world, especially where the U.S.
administration is of the opinion that the norms of Western
democracy are in danger or ruling regimes begin too clearly 'to
get out hand'," Interfax cited the source as saying.
"We consider that the current presidential adviser will give
this kind of advice about the error of using force to the U.S.
leadership in the event of a decision about a new intervention."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)