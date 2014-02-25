MOSCOW Feb 25 "Which side were you on in World
War Two?" is not a question that often arises on radio talk
shows but a Russian caller named Alexander was asked precisely
that at least three times on Tuesday when he expressed support
for Ukraine's new rulers.
The judgment was quick. Two Russian presenters decided
Alexander must have been on the side of the fascists who fought
Soviet forces during the war because he refused to condemn the
new Ukrainian leadership.
"Do you know how many Russians Bandera killed?" asked the
outspoken host of the morning phone-in, Vladimir Solovyov - a
reference to Stepan Bandera, leader of the Ukrainian nationalist
movement that was built in western Ukraine and is accused by
Russians of siding with the Nazis.
On Russian television, weeks of footage of wounded policemen
and burning tyres have given way to sober pictures of
politicians and Ukrainians predicting Ukraine will split after
opposition forces took control in Kiev and the president fled.
In a sign the Kremlin is shaken by losing a struggle for
influence with the West in its neighbour, the language has been
set against the us-or-them background of the Soviet victory
against Adolf Hitler - a source of national pride.
The people of western Ukraine - culturally and
linguistically distinct from the Russian speaking east - have
borne the brunt of the blame.
It was these men and women that Alexander was trying to
defend. He was cut off when Solovyov said he should leave his
address and phone number so the police could find him and arrest
him for promoting fascism.
By issuing a rallying call from the Soviet playbook when the
war was used to inspire loyalty if not to communism, then
against a common enemy, the Kremlin has successfully shifted the
focus from its own loss of face.
That has allowed some Russian politicians, namely those from
the finance and economic ministries, quietly to offer some
cooperation in finding an international deal to pull Ukraine
away from a bankruptcy which could also drag Russian down.
HITTING THE WEAK SPOT
Ukraine's parliament has hit at the heart of many Russians'
fears, restoring Ukrainian as the obligatory national language
in official documents.
On Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the
"barbaric Russophobia" that inspired some Ukrainians to pull
down a statue in the western Lviv region of Mikhail Kutuzov, a
Russian field marshal in the Napoleonic war.
"We demand the new Ukrainian authorities stop this
lawlessness," the ministry said in a statement.
In the State Duma lower house of parliament, politicians
took turns to lament the "uncultured hooligans" who had taken
control of the streets.
Sergei Mironov, head of a pro-Kremlin party's parliamentary
faction, said those Ukrainians who wanted Russian citizenship
should be given passports as quickly as possible.
People in the Russian-speaking east, where there is more
sympathy for Moscow, are particularly upset about new laws on
the use of the Ukrainian language, fearing it could create
problems for them in their business.
With efforts now under way to ban television channels from
countries that have not signed up to a European convention on
cross-border television, which means all Russian channels, many
Russian politicians are livid.
In response, Russian state television has taken to showing
Ukrainians in Ukraine's Russian-speaking Crimea to the south and
in its east saying they would not follow orders from Kiev.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev even resorted to language
similar to that which he employed as president when sending
Russian troops into another Soviet republic Georgia in 2008,
then supporting Kremlin-backed separatists in South Ossetia by
saying there were threats "to the lives of our citizens".
But Russia will - at least for now - probably stick to
rhetoric, waiting to see whether efforts by the European Union
and United States to help unite a fractured country backfire.
"Ideologically 'New Ukraine' will inevitably be based on an
anti-Russian foundation," said Alexei Pushkov, a Putin loyalist
and a senior member of parliament.
He added: "'Democracy' combined with Bandera."