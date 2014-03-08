Trump to sign energy executive orders on Friday -official
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign several executive orders on energy on Friday, a White House official said on Sunday.
MOSCOW, March 8 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday the Ukrainian government was taking orders from extremists and denied Moscow had any direct role in the crisis in Crimea.
"The interim government... is not independent. It depends, unfortunately, on radical nationalists who carried out an armed coup," Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow.
LONDON, April 23 Britain's ruling Conservative Party's election manifesto will focus on Brexit and domestic concerns, such as strengthening the economy and putting a cap on energy prices, Work and Pensions minister Damian Green said on Sunday.