MOSCOW, April 23 Russia would retaliate if its
citizens' interests were threatened and its territory came under
attack, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying,
adding the United States was behind events in Ukraine.
"If we are attacked, we would certainly respond," he told
Russia Today (RT) television in an interview to be aired later
on Wednesday, according to RT's website.
"If our interests, our legitimate interests, the interests
of Russians have been attacked directly, like they were in South
Ossetia for example, I do not see any other way but to respond
in accordance with international law," he said, referring to a
separatist territory in Georgia into which Moscow sent troops in
August 2008.
"There is no reason not to believe that the Americans are
running the show," RT quoted him as saying, referring to
developments in Kiev.
