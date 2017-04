MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia said on Thursday it was doing everything possible to prevent hostilities between Ukrainian forces and separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Interfax news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich as saying Kiev was failing to fulfil its obligations under the agreement underpinning a shaky ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, and said he had denied Moscow had sent in troops to back the rebels.

