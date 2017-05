MOSCOW Jan 20 The Kremlin said on Tuesday increased military activity by government forces in east Ukraine had undermined hopes of arranging a four-way summit on the conflict, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Western leaders say the efforts to bring together the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are being hampered by Moscow's failure to implement a ceasefire agreement reached more than four months ago. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)