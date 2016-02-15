(Adds Russian PM quote, background)
KIEV Feb 15 Ukraine has banned Russian trucks
from crossing its territory in response to a similar move by
Moscow, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Monday.
Diplomatic and trade ties between Russia and Ukraine have
broken down over Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula
and a pro-Russian separatist conflict, a dispute that has now
hit road freight.
"Ukraine has temporarily suspended ... transit permits for
cargo vehicles with Russian registrations until it receives an
explanation and resolution of this dispute," Yatseniuk said in a
statement.
On Sunday, the Russian transport ministry barred Ukrainian
trucks because Ukrainian activists had been blocking some
Russian trucks from entering Ukraine.
"Unfortunately the Ukrainian government is incapable of
restoring order. The fact that some thugs are holding up trucks
with firearms, means that there are no authorities in Ukraine,"
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.
The ban does not apply to Ukrainian cargo trucks travelling
to Kazakhstan via Russia, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Arkady Dvorkovich.
