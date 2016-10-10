ISTANBUL Oct 10 Russian President Vladimir
Putin will visit Berlin on Oct. 19 for talks with some leaders
of the European Union and Ukraine to discuss a solution to the
Ukrainian crisis, a Kremlin aide told reporters on Monday.
Putin is already due to visit Paris on that day, although
French President Francois Hollande has said he may not see his
Russian counterpart. Hollande has condemned Putin's
"unacceptable" support for Syrian air strikes.
It was not immediately clear whether Putin planned to visit
both cities on the same day.
The Kremlin had earlier said German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and Putin had agreed on a schedule of future contacts in the
so-called Normandy format, first adopted in 2014, which brings
together the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Catherine Evans)