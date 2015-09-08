MOSCOW, Sept 8 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said on Tuesday fighting has died down in east Ukraine since a
new truce was put in place on Sept. 1 but blamed Kiev for not
moving forward on other provisions of a peace plan brokered by
Germany and France.
"A relative stabilisation has indeed taken place from Sept.1
and there is practically no shelling by the Ukrainian armed
forces of civilian populated areas in Donbas," Peskov told
reporters, referring to the rebel-held east Ukraine.
"But if you look at other conceptual points of the Minsk
agreements... unfortunately you cannot note progress, it is
impossible," he said of the peace deal that also includes
provisions of autonomy for the rebel regions, amnesty for
fighters and other.
