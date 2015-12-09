* Kremlin furious after IMF changes rules to help Kiev
* Moscow holds $3 bln bond from Ukraine due Dec 20
* Russian PM dubs Kiev officials "crooks"
* Kiev says IMF move "historic"
MOSCOW/KIEV, Dec 9 Russian President Vladimir
Putin told his government to take Ukraine to court if it did not
repay a $3 billion Eurobond while other Russian officials
blasted the International Monetary Fund for softening its
lending rules to help "crooks" in Kiev.
The Kremlin reacted sharply after the Washington-based Fund
announced it was changing its lending rules to allow it to
continue supporting countries if they fail to repay official
creditors, a change that would help Ukraine if it misses payment
on the Moscow-held Eurobond, falling due on Dec. 20.
As Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev railed against the IMF for
political meddling, Putin, who last month offered Kiev softer
terms for repayment, told his ministers to take Ukraine to the
court if settlement was not reached and Kiev failed to repay.
"Take them to court then," Putin said at a meeting with the
ministers.
The IMF's change in rules embroiled the lender deeper in the
nearly two-year conflict between the two neighbours, with the
Eurobond becoming its focal economic point.
The two-year Eurobond was taken out by the government of
Moscow-backed ex-president Viktor Yanukovich just two months
before he fled to Russia in February 2014 in the face of street
protests over his policy swerve away from deeper integration
into the European mainstream.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Ukraine had 10 days
after the Eurobond falls due on Dec. 20 to either repay the $3
billion or accept Putin's restructuring proposal for the debt to
be paid back in $1 billion instalments, backed by Western
guarantees, over three years.
Medvedev accused the IMF of meddling and said the Fund's
decision had no legal basis but had been taken for political
reasons. He said he doubted Ukraine would redeem the note.
"I have the sense that they won't pay it back because they
are crooks," Medvedev said in an interview on state television.
"And our Western partners not only don't help but also
interfere."
Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko lauded the IMF's
decision "historic".
"It allows us to understand that if we are included in this
policy and we unfortunately are not able to restructure the
so-called Russian Eurobond, then the doors to IMF loan financing
will not be closed to us," she told journalists.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the IMF had created a
dangerous precedent.
"The precedent for us is absolutely not acceptable, and the
main thing is that it is quite dangerous because we have created
a dangerous precedent for permitting the non-payment of
sovereign debts. The question is: what will happen after that?"
Peskov told reporters.
WAR-TORN ECONOMY
Ukraine, which has separately reached an agreement with
private creditors to restructure its sovereign and
sovereign-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap
under an IMF-led $40 billion bailout programme, insists the debt
owed to Moscow is commercial.
Russia, which Western governments say continues to support
separatist rebels in Ukraine's east, says it is
country-to-country official debt outside the scope of Kiev's
deal with private creditors.
Ukraine says it cannot legally offer Russia a better deal
than the terms agreed with its other creditors, but it also
cannot spare the $3 billion from its budget.
Its war-torn economy is expected to shrink 12 percent this
year with a budget deficit of 4.1 percent of gross domestic
product, while foreign currency reserves are at $13 billion,
barely enough to cover three months of imports and way below an
IMF target.
Moscow initially wanted repayment of the Eurobond in full
and on time this month, but then Putin unexpectedly made his
offer of softer terms.
Ukraine has not responded to the offer and Medvedev said on
Wednesday that European and American partners had not come
forward with guarantees.
"That means that nobody believes in (Ukraine's) solvency.
They washed their hands and said - let it pay on its own."
"We will not put up with this. We will go to court,"
Medvedev said. "We will seek a default on the loan. We will
fight for a default on all Ukraine loans."
Russia will have to file any claims in a London court as the
Eurobond was drafted under British law.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk repeated that
Russia could join the restructuring deal which Kiev had reached
with its other creditors.
"Our restructuring plan remains on the table. Russia cannot
and will not receive different restructuring terms from those
that other creditors have received," he said.
"If Russia takes Ukraine to court, then we are ready to
pursue the matter in court with Russia. We are well-armed for a
fight," he added.
