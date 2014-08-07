Employees sort and pack apples at RAJPOJ company, near Grojec August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Filip Klimaszewski

Russia has approved a list of one-year bans on food imports from countries that imposed sanctions against Moscow for its support of rebels in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of the Crimea peninsula.

Top suppliers of food to Russia in 2013:

($ blns)

1 Belarus 2.74

2 Brazil 2.41

3 Ukraine 1.99

4 Germany 1.83

5 Turkey 1.68

6 China 1.61

7 Poland 1.55

8 USA 1.54

9 Netherlands 1.42

10 France 1.42

11 Italy 1.34

12 Spain 1.26

(EU total $13.7 bln)

Top EU food exports to Russia in 2013:

($ blns)

1 Cheese and curd 1.31

2 Swine meat - fresh, chilled or frozen 1.29

3 Spirits, liqueurs, other spirit beverages 0.94

4 Apples, pears and quinces, fresh 0.71

5 Food preparations (not elsewhere specified) 0.66

6 Wine of fresh grapes 0.61

7 Chocolate and other food containing cocoa 0.40

8 Pig and poultry fat 0.35

9 Malt extract; preparations of flour, meal, starch 0.34

10 Tomatoes 0.34

11 Apricots, cherries, peaches, nectarines, plums, fresh 0.33

12 Bread, biscuits, wafers, cakes and pastries 0.31

13 Extracts, essences & concentrates of coffee and tea 0.28

14 Vegetables, fresh or chilled 0.26

15 Fresh fruits (unspecified) 0.26

Top U.S. food exports to Russia in 2013 ($ blns):

1 Meat & edible offal of poultry meat 0.31

2 Nuts (unspecified) 0.17

3 Soya beans, whether or not broken 0.16

4 Live bovine animals 0.15

5 Food preparations (unspecified) 0.11

6 Fish, frozen, whole 0.06

7 Apples, pears and quinces, fresh 0.03

8 Groundnuts, not roasted 0.02

9 Sunflower seeds, whether or not broken 0.02

10 Swine meat, fresh, chilled or frozen 0.02

(Compiled by Tom Miles and Polina Devitt)