MOSCOW, July 31 Russian experts aim to visit the
Malaysian airliner crash site in east Ukraine on Thursday to
examine the debris together with international investigators,
Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's civil
aviation authority.
"Russian experts intend to meet the head of the
investigative commission ... and handover all the materials that
the chairman of the commission had previously asked for,"
Interfax quoted a statement from the Federal Air Transport
Agency.
"Today, the Russian representatives will also try to reach
the crash area of the Boeing-777 and together with specialists
from the international investigative commission examine the
state of parts of the aircraft at the site," it added.
