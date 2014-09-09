MOSCOW, Sept 9 Moscow and Tehran are in talks on supplying Russian grains to Iran in exchange for oil, Andrey Gormakh, first deputy chief executive of Russian state grain trader, United Grain Company, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

United Grain Company is ready to supply between 1 and 2 million tonnes of grain to Iran per year, RIA news agency quoted Gormakh as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)