MOSCOW, March 14 Russian President Vladimir
Putin has spoken to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani about
Ukraine and expressed his appreciation of Tehran's "constructive
approach" in talks with six world powers on its nuclear
programme.
A Kremlin statement said Putin had underlined to Rouhani
that any solution to the Ukrainian crisis must take into account
the interests and the will of people in all of the former Soviet
state's regions.
"During the talks on Iran's nuclear programme, the president
of Russia gave a positive assessment of Tehran's constructive
approach in talks," the statement said.