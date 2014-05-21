* Media outlets have taken sides in Ukraine conflict
* Russia's parliament calls on Kiev to release reporters
* Pro-Russia separatists have also detained journalists
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, May 21 President Vladimir Putin called
the detention of two Russian journalists in Ukraine unacceptable
on Wednesday and suggested it highlighted wider questions about
the legitimacy of political power in Ukraine.
The detention of the journalists, working for the
pro-Kremlin Internet news outlet LifeNews, has added to tensions
between Moscow and Kiev, which accuses Russia of destabilising
Ukraine's Russian-speaking east ahead of a presidential vote on
Sunday.
"It's absolutely unacceptable and of course the question
arises over the legitimacy of all political procedures in
Ukraine," Putin said, speaking to journalists.
Ukraine's Defence Ministry said this week that soldiers had
detained two unknown men who had identified themselves as
journalists and were filming separatists.
Putin also dismissed as "nonsense" an allegation from the
ministry saying the two journalists had been carrying portable
air defence systems.
Both Ukrainian and Russian media have traded accusations of
lying during the conflict.
Ukraine has temporarily blocked Russian television channels
pending a court decision over their legality, but separatists
who seized a television tower in eastern Ukraine have turned
Russian channels back on, including Life News.
Pro-Russian separatists have also abducted a number of
Ukrainian journalists, including Irma Krat who runs an online
news outlet and Serhiy Lefter.
Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, passed a
statement calling on Kiev to release the journalists Marat
Saychenko and Oleg Sidyakin.
"We will succeed in freeing our two journalists and
guarantee the freedom of their activities in Ukraine, including
during large upcoming internal political events in Ukraine - the
presidential election," said the Chairwoman of Russia's Upper
House of Parliament Valentina Matvienko.
Pro-Kremlin TV channel RT also reported the detention of one
of its contributing journalists, Graham Philips, though the
information could not be independently confirmed. The British
Foreign Office said it was aware of the detention of a British
national, but would not confirm his name.
"We are in contact with the Ukrainian authorities and stand
ready to provide consular assistance," said a Foreign Office
spokeswoman.
Russia has repeatedly criticised the detentions saying that
it shows Ukraine's lack of respect for press freedoms.
"This kind of lawlessness directed against Russian
journalists, which has become a regular practice, confirms once
again that the Ukrainian side is ignoring basic norms of
democracy, in particular, freedom of speech," said a Foreign
Ministry statement.
OSCE Representative on the Freedom of the Media Dunja
Mijatovic called on both sides this week to stop targeting
journalists.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Anishchuk in Shanghai, China
and Natalia Zinets in Kiev; Kylie MacLellan in London; editing
by Ralph Boulton)