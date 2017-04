A man holds a sign during a protest march in support of peace in Ukraine in Times Square in New York, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that recent remarks by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry contained threats against Russia and were "unacceptable".

Kerry on Sunday condemned what he called Russia's "incredible act of aggression" in Ukraine after Russian forces took control of the Crimea region and parliament gave President Vladimir Putin consent to send the military into Ukraine.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)