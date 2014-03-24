* Russian state media compare Kosovo and Crimea
* Extensive coverage of 15th anniversary of NATO bombings
* NATO air strikes a source of anger for Russia
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, March 24 Russian television blasted
viewers with 15-year-old footage of NATO bombing raids, burning
buildings and wounded people in Yugoslavia on Monday to step up
a media campaign against the West over the Crimea crisis.
State television and newspapers used the anniversary of the
start of the bombing campaign to depict the West as hypocritical
for saying Crimea has no right to secede from Ukraine when NATO
used force to help Kosovo escape Slobodan Milosevic's clutches.
A special programme on state TV called "The Serbian Tragedy:
15 Years" hammered home Russia's message that the United States
and NATO are to blame for redrawing global borders, encouraging
separatism and flouting international law.
"The result of the NATO aggression was the final collapse of
Yugoslavia and the unilateral declaration of Kosovo's
independence to applause from Washington and most European
capitals," government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta said.
"One can only wonder at the overt hypocrisy of Western
politicians who now accuse Russia - which Crimea has joined as
the result of a popular referendum, and practically without a
shot fired - of violating international law," it said.
Serbia, a largely Orthodox Christian nation with historic
ties to Russia, lost control of Kosovo province when NATO
launched bombing raids to halt Serbian atrocities and "ethnic
cleansing" in a counter-insurgency war under Milosevic.
The 78-day bombing campaign has been a source of ire for
Russia and an example of what President Vladimir Putin says is
the frequent use of deadly force by Washington under the pretext
of human rights concerns.
Kosovo, which declared independence six years ago and has
been recognised by more than 100 countries despite opposition
from Belgrade and Moscow, has been cited as a precedent by Putin
and other Russian officials.
Voters in Ukraine's Crimea region chose to join Russia in a
March 16 referendum dismissed as a sham by Western governments
who say it violated Ukraine's constitution and was held only
after Russian forces seized control of the Black Sea peninsula.
Western leaders dismiss the comparison between Crimea and
Kosovo, arguing that NATO countries did not try to annex Kosovo
and had scant interest there beyond protecting people.
"BARBARIC NATO BOMBINGS"
The extensive anniversary coverage followed months of fierce
criticism of the West and, more recently, of Ukraine's new
leaders in the state-run Russian media.
Ukrainian and Western leaders say Russian media have
distorted the facts to portray Russians in Ukraine as under
threat from "neo-fascists" though it is Moscow that has
instigated violence in eastern and southern Ukraine. Moscow
dismisses the charges and accuses the West of media propaganda.
About 500 civilians were killed in Yugoslavia, at least half
of them inside Kosovo, during 78 days of air strikes.
Rossiiskaya Gazeta published a huge number 88 alongside its
front page story, saying that "88 children and more than 2,000
Yugoslav civilians became victims of the barbaric NATO
bombings."
State television reports featured footage of Bosnian Serb
military chief Ratko Mladic and Milosevic, who died in 2006
while on trial at the International Criminal Tribunal for the
former Yugoslavia.
"Before he died ... he said that the West is a cunning, wily
beast that does nothing but eat the flesh of Slavic peoples,"
Alexander Prokhanov, a nationalist writer and political
commentator, said on state-run Rossiya-2 television.
"Now that the Crimean miracle has happened Russians have
united ... the West is again crying false tears and trying to
convince us that it is a protector of rights and a source of
humanism," he said. "Do not believe it."
Such remarks reflect anti-Western sentiment which critics
accuse Putin of whipping up when he returned to the Kremlin in
2012 after a stint as prime minister, and now fanning over the
events in Ukraine and Crimea.
