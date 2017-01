SOCHI, Russia Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Russia had drawn up proposals to return the Ukrainian "situation" back to a legislative framework which would take into account all Ukrainian interests.

At a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov also said he had invited U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to visit Russia on Monday to continue talks, but that Kerry had said on Saturday he wanted to postpone the visit.

