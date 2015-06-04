Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a session of Foreign Ministers Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russia accused Kiev on Thursday of endangering a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine after the heaviest fighting in months between government forces and pro-Russian separatists.

"The February Minsk (ceasefire) agreements are constantly under threat because of the actions of the Kiev authorities, trying to walk away from their obligations to foster direct dialogue with Donbass," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a security meeting, referring to a rebel-held region in east Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)