((adds name of Russian foreign minister to 3rd para quote)
MOSCOW, April 4 Russia urged Ukraine on Friday
to carry out genuine rather than "cosmetic" constitutional
reform, pressing Moscow's call for the former Soviet republic to
give more power to its regions which have many Russian speakers.
Russia argues that constitutional reforms, which Kiev is now
undertaking, are happening behind closed doors, without public
debate, underlining its fears that the interests of Ukraine's
Russian-speaking community will not be taken into account.
"One needs to deal with real constitutional reform, not just
cosmetic, and for that one needs to stop meddling in the
internal affairs of Ukraine," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
said at a joint news conference with other members of the
Commonwealth of Independent States, a Russian-dominated bloc of
former Soviet republics.
"Otherwise it looks like the West has taken up the role of
arbiter of Ukraine's fate, while the current authorities ...
lack significant independence," he said.
CIS Executive Secretary Lebedev said other members of the
group hoped Ukraine would remain a member of the group and that
the country had taken part in the Moscow talks.
Ukraine's interim government said last month it could review
Kiev's membership of the CIS after Russia annexed the Crimea
region in the wake of the fall of pro-Russian Ukrainian
President Viktor Yanukovich to a protest movement seeking closer
relations with Europe.
The Kiev government complained that other CIS members had
supported Moscow's takeover of the Crimean Peninsula, which has
a slim, ethnic Russian majority. There are also many Russian
speakers in the east of Ukraine.
Ukraine also said it no longer wished to serve as 2014
chairman of the CIS, which has limited decision-making power.
Kiev's current, pro-European leaders and the West condemned
Russia's annexation of Crimea as illegal under international
law, and the United States and EU have imposed limited sanctions
on Moscow.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Jason Bush and Mark Heinrich)