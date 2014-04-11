MOSCOW, April 11 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Friday for legal guarantees of Ukraine's neutrality, underlining Moscow's opposition to Kiev joining NATO.

Russian news agencies quoted Lavrov as saying Moscow was ready for four-party talks next week with the United States, the European Union and representatives of Ukraine and suggested Ukraine's gas debt to Moscow should be on the agenda. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)