By Gabriela Baczynska and Richard Balmforth
MOSCOW/KIEV, April 25 Russia warned Kiev on
Friday that it would face justice for a "bloody crime" in
eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces killed up to five
pro-Russian rebels a day earlier, while Washington said Moscow
was running out of time to defuse the crisis before facing
further sanctions.
"They (Kiev) are waging a war on their own people. This is a
bloody crime, and those who pushed the army to do that will pay,
I am sure, and will face justice," Russia's foreign minister,
Sergei Lavrov, told a meeting of diplomats.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's also provided a
reminder of the costs of the dispute to Moscow, as it cut the
country's ratings, forcing Russia's central bank to raise its
key interest rate to reverse a drop in the rouble.
Lavrov said Moscow was committed to implementing an
agreement struck in Geneva on April 17 between Ukraine, Russia,
the United States and the European Union to ease tensions in
Ukraine and disarm illegal groups but accused Washington of
distorting it with "one-sided demands".
The Defence Ministry said it was ready for "unbiased and
constructive" talks with the United States to stabilise the
situation.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who accuses Moscow of sending
agents to coordinate the unrest in the east, as it did before
seizing Ukraine's Crimea region in February, is planning to call
allies in Europe later in the day to nudge them towards tougher
sanctions.
"The window to change course is closing," U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry said late on Thursday, citing Obama's earlier
comments that Washington was ready to impose new sanctions, on
top of those imposed after Crimea was annexed.
Kerry said Russia was using propaganda to hide what it was
trying to do in eastern Ukraine - destabilise the region and
undermine next month's Ukrainian presidential elections - and
denounced its "threatening movement" of troops up to Ukraine's
border.
"If Russia continues in this direction, it will not just be
a grave mistake, it will be an expensive mistake," Kerry said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has scoffed at the
sanctions so far imposed, which have been limited to travel bans
and overseas assets freezes on individuals.
Ukraine said Russian troops conducting exercises had
approached to within 1 kilometre (1,100 yards) of the border and
that aircraft had also taken part in the manoeuvres. It said it
would treat any incursion as an invasion.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said Russia wanted to start
World War Three by occupying Ukraine "militarily and
politically" and creating a conflict that would spread to the
rest of Europe.
Ukrainian special forces launched a second phase of their
operation in the east of the country on Friday by mounting a
full blockade of the rebel-held city of Slaviansk, an official
on the presidential staff said.
One of its military helicopters was hit by rocket fire and
exploded while on the ground at an airport near the city, the
Defence Ministry said.
Interior minister Arsen Avakov insisted every care was being
taken to avoid non-combatant casualties, after Moscow warned it
may act if Kiev used the army against civilians.
German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier meanwhile
suggested that the United States, the EU and Russia should make
a joint high-level trip to hotspots in Ukraine with local
officials to signal political backing for the Geneva agreement.
A German government spokesman told reporters on Friday that
Russia had done nothing to implement the agreement, and
Chancellor Angela Merkel had called Putin to urge action.
During that call, Putin called for urgent talks between
Russia, the EU and Ukraine on Russian gas supplies to Europe,
which are now under threat over the crisis in Ukraine, through
which much of the gas is piped.
ODESSA CLASH
Seven people were injured overnight at a pro-Ukrainian
checkpoint near the Black Sea port of Odessa when an explosive
device blew up, police said on Friday.
Residents in the town have built several such checkpoints
near the town aimed at stopping pro-Russian separatists entering
from Moldova's breakaway territory of Transdniestria.
Interfax news agency quoted witnesses as saying a bomb was
thrown at the checkpoint from a passing car, though this was not
confirmed by police.
Transdniestria, home to Russian peacekeepers and Russian
troops guarding a Soviet-era arms stock, declared independence
in the early 1990s.
NATO warned last month of a possible Russian military grab
for Transdniestria following its annexation of Crimea.
Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow rebels on
Thursday as they closed in on the separatists' military
stronghold in the east, and Russia launched army exercises near
the border in response, raising fears its troops would invade.
The Ukrainian offensive amounts to the first time Kiev's
troops have used lethal force to recapture territory from rebels
who have seized swathes of eastern Ukraine since April 6 and
proclaimed an independent "People's Republic of Donetsk".
The Kremlin, which says it has the right to invade its
neighbour to protect Russian speakers, has built up forces -
estimated by NATO at up to 40,000 troops - on Ukraine's border.
ECONOMIC DAMAGE
Though the direct financial impact of sanctions has been
limited, Russia's economy is being damaged by the crisis.
Central bank data released earlier this month showed an
estimated $63.7 billion in net capital outflows in the first
three months of 2014, the same as for the whole of 2013. The
World Bank has said this year's total could reach $150 billion.
S&P cut Russia's foreign currency sovereign ratings to
reflect the risk of further outflows, hitting Moscow stocks and
weakening the rouble.
Russia's central bank then raised its key interest rate by
50 basis points to 7.5 percent to address the currency weakness,
which it said was raising inflation expectations.
Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, slid into unrest late
last year when Moscow-backed President Viktor Yanukovich
rejected a pact to build closer ties with Europe. Protesters
took over central Kiev and he fled in February. Days later,
Russian troops seized control of Crimea.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Lidia Kelly and
Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, Alastair Macdonald and Pavel Polityuk
in Kiev, Arshad Mohammed in Washington, and Erik Kirschbaum in
Berlin; writing by Will Waterman; editing by Giles Elgood)