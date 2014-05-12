* Russia and Ukraine see each other's media as biased
* East and West exchange accusations over crisis
* Lavrov says no new international talks planned
MOSCOW, May 12 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov urged Western ambassadors on Monday to base the reports
they write for their countries about the crisis in Ukraine on
what they see on Russian television.
Lavrov accused Ukraine of blocking Russian television
broadcasts onto its territory and, echoing charges by Kiev about
Moscow, said the fellow former Soviet republic's media were
broadcasting lies about the crisis.
"They are trying to set up an information blockade and, with
unbiased information closed off to viewers and radio listeners,
run completely shameless lies," Lavrov told a news conference
with the visiting Ugandan foreign minister.
"The ambassadors in Moscow obviously see what Russian TV is
showing in live broadcasts and I am sure they are obliged to
report to their capitals the facts they see live. Otherwise they
would be doing a totally unprofessional job."
Russia denies accusations by the West that it is fomenting
separatist unrest in Ukraine and says its neighbour is in the
hands of far-right leaders sponsored by the West. Moscow has
urged the West to use its influence with Kiev to stop violence
in the east which blames on the government in Kiev.
"I have no doubt that in Washington and Brussels and other
European capitals they know perfectly well the crux of what is
going on in Ukraine," Lavrov said, suggesting Western powers
were trying to shift the blame on to Russia.
The Ukrainian authorities say Sunday's referendum on
self-rule in two regions of east Ukraine was illegal and the
European Union has criticised it. Russia says it respects the
outcome and the "will of the people".
Lavrov said no new international talks on Ukraine were
planned for the moment, and that such discussions would be of
little help in defusing the crisis unless there was direct
dialogue between the rival sides in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, writing by Gabriela Baczynska,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)