LONDON, March 14 Russia has no plans to invade
southeastern Ukraine but the Kremlin will respect the result of
the upcoming referendum in Ukraine's Crimea region, Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
Speaking after several hours of talks in London with U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry, Lavrov there was still no common
vision with the West over Ukraine and that Russia needed no
international structure to help it mediate with Kiev.
"We will respect the expression of the will of the Crimean
people in in the upcoming referendum," Lavrov told reporters at
a briefing at the residency of the Russian Ambassador to London.
"The Russian Federation does not and cannot have any plans
to invade the southeastern regions of Ukraine," Lavrov said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, writing by Guy Faulconbridge
and Steven Gutterman, editing by Stephen Addison)