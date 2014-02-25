MOSCOW Feb 25 Ukraine must not be forced to
choose between close ties with Russia or the West, Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
The comment was the latest in a series of warnings from
Moscow to the European Union and United States not to try to
shape the ex-Soviet state's future.
"It is dangerous and counterproductive to try to force upon
Ukraine a choice on the principle: 'You are either with us or
against us'," Lavrov told a joint news conference after talks
with Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.
Both Russia and the West should "use contacts with different
political forces in Ukraine to calm the situation down ... and
not seek to achieve unilateral advantages at a time when
national dialogue is needed," Lavrov said.
There are concerns that culturally divided Ukraine could
potentially come apart after three months of upheaval that
forced out the president. Both Russia and the West have
emphasised publicly that they do not want this to happen.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told France 2
television that nobody was trying to force a choice on Ukraine.