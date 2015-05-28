By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS May 28 Lithuania's foreign
minister confirmed on Thursday reports that Russia has been
massing troops and weaponry near the border of Ukraine and urged
pressure on Moscow until it stops supporting Ukrainian rebels.
Reuters reported this week that Russia's army was massing
troops and hundreds of pieces of weaponry including mobile
rocket launchers, tanks and artillery at a makeshift base near
the border with Ukraine.
Asked about that report, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas
Linkevicius said it was true that Moscow was moving troops and
hardware in the vicinity of Donetsk, Mariupol and elsewhere.
"We are concerned about these concentrations of troops, and
these are big numbers," he said in an interview. "These groups,
the separatists, are equipped better than some European armies."
Lithuania, a former Soviet republic, is a member of NATO and
the European Union. It is on the United Nations Security Council
through the end of this year.
Earlier in May, NATO military commander General Philip
Breedlove said he believed the separatists were taking advantage
of a ceasefire that went into effect in February to re-arm and
prepare for a new offensive, but he gave no details.
Linkevicius echoed Breedlove's remarks and said the
Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine had used the lull in
fighting to regroup and reposition, not for de-escalation.
Russia has denied that its military is involved in the
conflict in Ukraine's east, where separatists have been fighting
forces loyal to the pro-Western government in Kiev.
Russia's defense ministry said it had no immediate comment
when asked about the build-up of troops and weapons.
Linkevicius said it was vital to keep pressure on Russia in
the form of sanctions and diplomatic isolation.
"If we will not continue our pressure ... that would be a
signal (for Russia) to act," he said. "If they will not stop
supporting, stop delivering weapons, including heavy weapons,
tanks ... we cannot talk about any progress, any change in
policy."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Toni Reinhold)