MOSCOW, July 30 Shares in Russia's
second-largest bank VTB, targeted by the latest
sanctions from the United States, opened down 3 percent on
Wednesday, while the broad stock market and the rouble were
stable.
At 0604 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was
down 0.1 percent at 1,206 points, after opening 0.6 percent
lower. The rouble-traded MICEX traded 0.2 percent higher at
1,371 points, after opening 0.7 percent down on the day.
Brussels and Washington announced new punitive measures on
Tuesday, targeting Russia's energy, banking and defence sectors
over what they say is Moscow's support for rebels in eastern
Ukraine. Moscow denies supporting the rebels.
The rouble lost 0.3 percent against the dollar on the day to
trade at 35.90.
