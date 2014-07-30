MOSCOW, July 30 Shares in Russia's second-largest bank VTB, targeted by the latest sanctions from the United States, opened down 3 percent on Wednesday, while the broad stock market and the rouble were stable.

At 0604 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.1 percent at 1,206 points, after opening 0.6 percent lower. The rouble-traded MICEX traded 0.2 percent higher at 1,371 points, after opening 0.7 percent down on the day.

Brussels and Washington announced new punitive measures on Tuesday, targeting Russia's energy, banking and defence sectors over what they say is Moscow's support for rebels in eastern Ukraine. Moscow denies supporting the rebels.

The rouble lost 0.3 percent against the dollar on the day to trade at 35.90. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)