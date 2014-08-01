(Adds detail, quotes)
MOSCOW Aug 1 Russian shares fell on Friday,
dragged lower by the country's two largest banks, hit by
European Union sanctions restricting their access to foreign
capital over Moscow's role in Ukraine.
At 0630 GMT, top lender Sberbank was 0.5 percent
down, underperforming the rouble-denominated MICEX index
which traded 0.3 percent lower at 1,375.9 points.
Shares in Russia's second-largest bank VTB were
down 0.9 percent on MICEX. The dollar-denominated RTS index
was 0.5 percent lower at 1,213.2 points.
Analysts said investors were betting that the impact of the
EU sanctions on the wider economy would be limited.
"In the investment community, they rely on the restrictions
being mild and anticipate that the economy will not suffer any
major changes due to their introduction," Anastasia Sosnova, an
analyst at Rossiisky Kapital, said in a note.
The rouble opened slightly stronger against the dollar and
the euro. The Russian currency was trading 0.08 stronger at
35.72 against the dollar and 0.02 percent firmer
against the euro.
That left the Russian currency 0.07 percent stronger at
41.17 versus the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to
guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Editing by
Jason Bush and Elizabeth Piper)