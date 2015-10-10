* Siluanov says Kiev's debt restructuring terms
"unacceptable"
* Yaresko calls on Russia to participate in debt
restructuring
* Sides agree to continue dialogue
By Lidia Kelly
LIMA, Oct 9 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Natalia Yaresko, failed
to reach a deal at their meeting on Friday on restructuring
Kiev's $3 billion debt to Moscow, but agreed to continue
talking.
Ukraine has agreed a debt restructuring deal with a group of
its largest creditors in order to plug a $15 billion funding gap
under an International Monetary Fund-led $40 billion bailout
program, but major creditors still need to approve the plan.
"We stated our position on the need to repay the debt to the
Russian Federation," Siluanov said after his talks with Yaresko
that took place on the sidelines of the IMF and the World Bank
semi-annual meeting.
It was the first meeting between the countries' finance
ministers since January, when Ukraine announced its plans to
restructure its foreign debt.
"(Yaresko) provided details on the debt restructuring
agreement reached with Ukraine's Ad Hoc Committee of creditors
and called Russia to participate in that agreement," the
Ukrainian side said in a statement.
Russia has said numerous times that Ukraine must repay the
debt in December, when it falls due.
Ukraine has included the $3 billion Eurobond among the
sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed bonds to be restructured, but
Siluanov reiterated that Russia does not see the debt as
commercial.
Moscow bought the bonds from Kiev before the pro-Russian
president Viktor Yanukovich was ousted early last year, opening
a rift which widened with the annexation of Crimea and the
outbreak of the pro-Russian rebellion in eastern Ukraine.
"Colleagues from the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance said that
they had no such money in the budget and invited us to
participate in the restructuring, together with commercial
lenders," Siluanov said.
"We are a sovereign (lender). So for us, such conditions are
unacceptable."
Yaresko said in her statement that "all creditors can
participate in the exchange until Oct. 29."
Friday's meeting was brokered by Germany and attended by
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.
"We have agreed to continue the dialogue," Siluanov said.
