MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday he hoped to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksandr Danylyuk in Germany after the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank which is due next month.

The two ministers will discuss a lawsuit Russia has filed against Ukraine over a $3 billion Eurobond.

"We hope to postpone the meeting to a later date, and we hope that it will take place in a mediator country," Siluanov told reporters. "We will probably meet in Germany."

(Reporting by Denis Pinchik; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)