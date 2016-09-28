MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Wednesday he hoped to meet his Ukrainian
counterpart Oleksandr Danylyuk in Germany after the annual
meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank
which is due next month.
The two ministers will discuss a lawsuit Russia has filed
against Ukraine over a $3 billion Eurobond.
"We hope to postpone the meeting to a later date, and we
hope that it will take place in a mediator country," Siluanov
told reporters. "We will probably meet in Germany."
(Reporting by Denis Pinchik; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)