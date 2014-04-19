MOSCOW, April 19 The extra Russian military
forces near the border with Ukraine have been deployed there in
response to instability in Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesman said, in
a departure from the previous explanation that they were on
routine exercises.
"We ... have forces in the region of the Ukrainian border.
Some of these forces are based there permanently, others are
there to reinforce, against the backdrop of what is happening in
Ukraine itself," Dmitry Peskov, spokesman to Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on the Rossiya 1 television station.
"Forgive me but, it (Ukraine) is a country where there has
just been a military coup, so naturally any country is going to
take particular precautionary measures in terms of ensuring its
security."
He said as a sovereign state, Russia was free to deploy
troops anywhere on its territory without restrictions. He denied
allegations that the Russian military was interfering in events
inside Ukraine territory. Those assertion were, said Peskov
"completely wrong."
