* Moscow defence spending up 30 pct since Georgia war
* Reforms include smaller combat-ready brigades
* Conducts frequent exercises near neighbours' borders
* Kremlin tests boundaries to see Western response -U.S.
expert
By Peter Apps
LONDON, April 30 Holding military drills on
Ukraine's border and sending bombers to the edge of NATO
airspace, Russia's newly reformed armed forces are in just the
kind of regional confrontation it was redesigned for, experts
say.
Moscow has increased defence spending by about 30 percent
since its 2008 war with Georgia, and those who study it say the
money has been spent not just on hardware but on a much more
flexible military structure.
The result, they say, is a more streamlined force that can
mobilise key units in a matter of days and support President
Vladimir Putin's goal to reassert Russian influence over
countries it once controlled within the former Soviet Union.
Earlier this month, NATO's top military leader U.S. Air
Force General Philip Breedlove said the forces currently arrayed
along Ukraine's border could overwhelm the troubled state's
forces in as little as five days.
Their deployment may be as much about intimidating the new
government in Kiev and keeping it from sending heavier forces to
Russian-speaking areas of eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow
separatists have seized government buildings in several towns.
With Russian nuclear bombers flying the length of the North
Sea last Wednesday, prompting NATO jets to scramble, and a
fighter conducting a mock attack on a U.S. destroyer earlier in
the month, it is also testing the Western response.
"The Russian military has done a lot of thinking about
operations other than war, and has deliberately designed itself
to be much more flexible," says Keir Giles, a former Russia
expert at the UK Defence Academy and now senior fellow at
Chatham House, an international affairs think-tank.
Analysts say the reforms pushed forward by Putin and his
defence ministers were aimed at making the military much more
limber. It might lack Washington's ability to deploy across the
world, but it is now much more capable closer to home.
In the Cold War era, much of Russia's army was built around
theoretically giant but effectively skeleton divisions of
officers and equipment that would be fleshed out with conscripts
or reservists to operate during war. Many have now been replaced
with much smaller brigades staffed at full strength and drilled
with snap exercises to test battle readiness.
Preplanned exercises have also become larger, often held in
border areas, which reminds neighbours what they could be up
against if they get on the wrong side of Putin.
August's Zapad-13 exercise in Belarus involved up to 70,000
personnel plus bombers, fighters and about 30 warships. Training
took place close to the Baltic state and Polish borders and,
some Western officials say, appeared to conclude with a mock
nuclear strike on a NATO member state.
"We see a rapidly increasing Russian capability to mount
large-scale, complex military operations in its neighbourhood,"
Swedish Maj. Gen. Karlis Neretnieks wrote in a review for the
Royal Swedish Academy Of War Sciences.
TESTING BOUNDARIES
Russia's western military district, some analysts believe,
has received disproportionate attention when it comes to
equipment and training. It faces Ukraine and NATO's Eastern
European members, with the Baltic states saying low-level
Russian training along its borders now seems almost continuous.
Units along Ukraine's borders seem to have Moscow's latest
equipment.
According to the International Institute for Strategic
Studies, videos posted online by Russian news and other sites
showed the T-72B3, the latest model of a Cold War-era tank,
operating near Ukraine. Upgrades are believed to include a new
fire control system, a ballistics computer to improve accuracy,
thermal sights and improved armour.
While Washington has signalled it will not send troops to
Ukraine, it has sent forces to reinforce eastern NATO states,
including paratroopers and jets to the Baltics.
U.S. ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute said a recent fall in
the number of Russian aircraft approaching the Baltic states was
probably a result of that commitment.
The Kremlin appears keen to test such boundaries.
Last Wednesday Britain, Denmark and Holland all scrambled
jets in response to a Russian nuclear bomber flight near their
territories, patrols that Moscow resumed in 2008.
More unusually, a single Russian SU-24 jet conducted an
apparent simulated attack on the destroyer USS Donald Cook in
the Black Sea on April 12.
"Russian action seems designed to establish a de facto
sphere of influence, to see the areas where the West will
respond," said Nikolas Gvosdev, professor of national security
studies at the U.S. Naval War College.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels, Aija
Krutaine in Riga, David Mardiste in Talinn and Andrius Sytas in
Lithuania; Editing by Will Waterman)