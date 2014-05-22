BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 22 Russia moved 15 transport planes and 20 trains carrying personnel and military equipment out of three provinces that border Ukraine, Interfax reported the Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.
"The moving of units is continuing," Interfax quoted a Defence Ministry statement as saying, adding that the troops were returning to their permanent bases after conducting military exercises in the border provinces.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 17 Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a second straight month in February, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.